Energy Sector Update for 03/20/2023: POR, DTE, TALO, NAT, EQNR

March 20, 2023 — 03:53 pm EDT

Energy stocks eased slightly from their prior gains Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.9% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 2.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index jumped 3.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index gained 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 1.3% higher at $67.64 per barrel, reversing earlier declines, while North Sea Brent crude climbing 1.2% at $73.84 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slumped 4.9% to $2.22 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Portland General Electric (POR) rose 1.5% after the electric utility Monday said former DTE Energy (DTE) executive Benjamin Felton will become its operating chief on April 3.

Equinor (EQNR) rose nearly 1% after the company said it was selling a 28% working interest in the Statfjord oil field in the North Sea to Norwegian rival OKEA for $220 million, with Equinor retaining a 54.7% working interest in the field.

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) climbed 5.9% after the company said the market for its vessels remains strong and with an order book for suezmax tankers "protected for years to come." The company also said its operations have not been affected by volatility in the banking industry or oil market.

Talos Energy (TALO) jumped 9.7% after the company launched a $100 million stock-buyback plan, marking the oil-and-gas producer's first.

