Energy Sector Update for 03/20/2023: EQNR, EC, XLE, USO, UNG

March 20, 2023 — 09:30 am EDT

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.5% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1.7% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.1% at $67.01 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude was up 0.03% to $72.99 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.0% higher at $2.361 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Equinor (EQNR) was advancing 0.5% after saying it has agreed to sell its 28% working interest in the Statfjord oil field in the North Sea to OKEA for $220 million.

Ecopetrol (EC) was up 0.1% after saying it received authorization from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit to secure a credit line totaling 1 trillion Colombian pesos ($207.6 million) from Bancolombia.

