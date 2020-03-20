Energy Sector Update for 03/20/2020: PXS,DK,IO,SJT

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -5.81%

CVX +1.41%

COP +6.21%

SLB -0.14%

OXY -9.28%

Energy stocks turned lower this afternoon following a mid-day reversal for the broader equity and commodities markets. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling 0.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.5%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.69 lower at $22.53 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $1.18 to $27.39 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 5 cents to $1.60 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Pyxis Tankers (PXS) was drifting 5% lower in late Friday trade after reporting a larger-than-expected Q4 net loss and revenue trailing Wall Street forecasts. Excluding a non-cash loss of $0.13 per share following a vessel sale, the crude oil tanker company recorded a $0.04 per share net loss on $7.26 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31, missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.01 per share adjusted net loss and $7.84 million in Q4 revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Delek US Holdings (DK) raced 33% higher after Friday announcing a shareholder rights plan in response to activist investor Carl Icahn disclosing a 14.9% equity stake interest in the downstream energy company. Under terms of the new rights plan, investors will receive the right to buy an additional share for each share they now own after someone acquires 15% or more of the company's stock. The poison pill will expire in 12 months.

(+) Ion Geophysical (IO) rose 1% after the oilfield-services company Friday said it was selling its 49% equity stake in its INOVA seismic equipment joint venture with BGP for $12 million. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

(-) The San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) was down almost 11% late Friday after the natural gas property owner announced a 13% reduction in its March cash distribution compared with the previous month, declaring a $0.032151 per unit payment to investors due April 14. The lower payout largely reflects production declines for the company during January, which fell to around 2.099 trillion BTU from 2.744 trillion BTU in December while natural gas prices were up 12.8%, on average, over the same period.

