Energy Sector Update for 03/20/2020: DK,IO,SJT

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -3.54%

CVX +2.27%

COP +6.92%

SLB +2.02%

OXY -3.23%

Energy stocks were mostly higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $1.17 to $24.05 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 21 cents to $28.68 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $1.62 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 3.6% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.8% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Delek US Holdings (DK) raced more than 28% higher after Friday announcing a shareholder rights plan in response to activist investor Carl Icahn disclosing a 14.9% equity stake interest in the downstream energy company. Under terms of the new rights plan, investors will receive the right to buy an additional share for each share they now own after someone acquires 15% or more of the company's stock. The poison pill will expire in 12 months.

In other sector news:

(+) Ion Geophysical (IO) rose 1.3% after the oilfield-services company Friday said it was selling its 49% equity stake in its INOVA seismic equipment joint venture with BGP for $12 million. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

(-) The San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) was down 9.7% on Friday after the natural gas property owner announced a 13% reduction in its March cash distribution compared with the previous month, declaring a $0.032151 per unit payment to investors due April 14. The lower payout largely reflects production declines for the company during January, which fell to around 2.099 trillion BTU from 2.744 trillion BTU in December while natural gas prices were up 12.8%, on average, over the same period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.