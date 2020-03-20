Energy
Energy Sector Update for 03/20/2020: CDEV, TOT, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.17%

CVX: +0.54%

COP: +3.56%

SLB: +1.37%

OXY: +3.23%

Energy giants were climbing pre-bell Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.12 at $25.10 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude dropped $0.04 to $28.43 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $1.67 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 2.61% while the United States Natural Gas fund was unchanged

Moving stocks include:

(-) Centennial Resource Development (CDEV), which was down 6% after the company said it cut its operated rig program to one currently from five rigs at the beginning of the month. As a result, it expects its capex budget for the year will be 50% lower than its earlier forecast assuming it continues with one rig the rest of the year.

(+) Total (TOT) is the latest oil and gas producer to slash costs and investment plans amid the market downturn due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, Reuters reported. Total was recently gaining more than 4% in value.

(+) Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is planning to appoint former CEO Stephen Chazen as chairman, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Occidental Petroleum was up more than 3% in recent trading.

