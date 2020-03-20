Energy Sector Update for 03/20/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, EIA/Commerzbank reports and general market commentary.)

Crude slumped in choppy trade on Friday, extending declines this month to more than 50%, after Russia reportedly turned down US President Donald Trump's offer to help resolve a price war with Saudi Arabia and speculation emerged regarding output curbs by US shale producers.

West Texas Intermediate futures dropped by 11% to $22.53 intraday, giving up gains of more than 7% earlier in the session. Brent futures were down by 4% to $27.33, trading below its high of the day of more than $30.

Oil gave up its gains on Friday due in part to an increase in restrictions on movement and activities of people in Europe and the US, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordering all non-essential New York workers to stay at home. British Prime Minister Boris John also set out on Friday lockdown measures in London by telling cafes, pubs, and restaurants to close to avoid further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, a principal source of the fall in demand for oil.

On Thursday, West Texas Intermediate futures had surged by about 24% following speculation that the US could intervene in the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, among the top three oil producers in the world. President Trump reportedly said he would step in "at the appropriate time" to help resolve supply issues between the two countries which have coordinated output cuts for about three years.

Shrugging off the verbal intervention by President Trump, Russia views "Saudi Arabia's behavior as "blackmail" and refuses to yield to it," according to a research note put out by Commerzbank on Friday.

"As yet, there is no sign of any movement on the part of Saudi Arabia and Russia," Commerzbank analysts led by Daniel Briesemann wrote in the note. "The oil market remains characterized by extreme volatility."

Meanwhile, a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday said, citing people familiar with the matter, that Texas regulators were considering curtailing oil production in America's largest oil-producing state. Several oil executives are said to have reached out to members of the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the industry, requesting relief following the oil-price crash.

Russia also is reportedly in favor of such a move before it agrees to re-join Saudi Arabia in slowing crude production, and the moot point behind its inhibition to support a plan put forward in March by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to remove an additional 1.5 million barrels per day from their joint output in coordination with non-OPEC members led by Russia.

Separately, data compiled by Baker Hughes (BKR) released Friday showed that the US oil rig count slumped by 19 to 664 over a week ended March 20, the lowest level since Jan. 10. The combined count for the US sank by 20 to 772 as gas rigs dropped by one to 106.

In Canada, the oil rig count plunged by 63 to 52, with the gas count also dropping by 14 to 46 during the period under review. As a result, the aggregate count for North America plummeted by 97 to 870, compared with 1,121 a year ago, the data showed.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday that crude inventories surged by two million barrels over a week to March 13. According to a Reuters poll, analysts has forecast an increase of 3.3 million barrels.

COVID-19 cases in the US jumped to 14,250 by Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. New York has reported more than 5,700 causes and California has had 1,030. In the UK, just under 3,300 cases have been reported, with 168 deaths, which have spiraled in the last couple of days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.