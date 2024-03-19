News & Insights

Energy
PBA

Energy Sector Update for 03/19/2024: PBA, DRQ, CVX, SHEL

March 19, 2024 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each rising 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 1.8%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.3% to $83.77 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.8% to $87.62 a barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2% higher at $1.74 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Pembina Pipeline (PBA) said Tuesday it has received approval from Canada's Competition Bureau for the proposed takeover by Pembina of Enbridge's interest in the Alliance, Aux Sable, and NRGreen joint ventures. Pembina shares rose 0.5%.

Dril-Quip (DRQ) added 0.8% after saying it agreed to merge with Innovex Downhole Solutions in an all-stock deal.

Liquefied natural gas prices have dropped by roughly one-third over the last nine months, boosting demand and potentially tightening the market in the near-term, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing executives at the CERAWeek energy conference on Monday. Executives from Chevron (CVX), Trafigura and other companies expect the price decline to result in greater demand, with Shell (SHEL) Chief Executive Wael Sawan saying demand is already increasing, Reuters reported.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PBA
DRQ
CVX
SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.