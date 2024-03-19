News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 03/19/2024: DRQ, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

March 19, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

Energy stocks were steady premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was marginally higher recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.1%, while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) gained 1.6%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.1% at $82.67 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.1% to $86.84 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 2.2% higher at $1.74 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Dril-Quip (DRQ) was up more than 1% after saying it agreed to merge with Innovex Downhole Solutions in an all-stock transaction.

Chevron's (CVX) division Chevron New Energies and JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration have signed a memorandum of understanding that provides a framework to evaluate the export of carbon dioxide gas from Japan. Chevron was down 0.2% pre-bell.

