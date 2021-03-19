Energy
Energy Sector Update for 03/19/2021: SU,LEU,CREG

MT Newswires
Energy stocks eased from their midday highs this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude settled $1.42 higher at $61.42 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was rising $1.31 to $64.59 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 5 cents to $2.54 per 1 million BTU.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector Index also was posting a 0.8% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.9% higher in late trade.

In company news, Suncor Energy (SU) climbed 1.7% after Tudor, Pickering & Holt reiterated its buy rating for the Canadian oil and natural producer

China Recycling Energy (CREG) rose 3% after it named Yan Zhan, currently the chief sales officer of its Xi'an TCH Energy Technology subsidiary, as a new board member, succeeding Geyun Wang, who stepped down late last week.

Centrus Energy (LEU) climbed 3.5% after the uranium miner reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.46 per share, reversing a $0.49 per share loss a year earlier and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.08 per share adjusted profit.

