Energy Sector Update for 03/19/2021: LEU,CREG,UEC

Energy stocks were extending their early gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.17 to $61.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was ahead $1.08 to $64.36 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.52 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 3.0% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.6% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.6% higher.

In company news, Centrus Energy (LEU) climbed 5.9% after the uranium miner late Thursday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.46 per share, reversing a $0.49 per share loss during the same quarter last year following a nearly 67% year-over-year increase in revenue to $92.9 million and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.08 per share adjusted profit on $69 million in revenue.

China Recycling Energy (CREG) rose 3.6% after late Thursday saying it named Yan Zhan, currently the chief sales officer of its Xi'an TCH Energy Technology subsidiary, as a new director on the company's board, succeeding Geyun Wang, who stepped down late last week.

Uranium Energy (UEC) slipped 2.4% on Friday after disclosing plans to sell 10 million shares to unnamed institutional investors at $3.05 each, or 14.6% above Thursday's closing price, and generating $29.1 million in net proceeds.

