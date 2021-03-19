Energy Sector Update for 03/19/2021: LEU, BTU, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently up 0.28%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.20% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was recently slipping by 0.22%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.65 at $59.41 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Front-month global benchmark Brent crude oil gained $0.22 to $63.09 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.005 lower at $2.476 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Centrus Energy (LEU) was almost 2% higher after posting Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.46, compared with a $0.49 loss per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for EPS of $0.08, if comparable.

Peabody Energy (BTU) said Glenn Kellow, president, and chief executive officer, has agreed to step down from his roles and leave the company by Aug. 31, 2021, as part of a succession planning program. Peabody Energy was gaining 1% in value recently.

