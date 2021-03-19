Energy
LEU

Energy Sector Update for 03/19/2021: LEU, BTU, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently up 0.28%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.20% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was recently slipping by 0.22%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.65 at $59.41 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Front-month global benchmark Brent crude oil gained $0.22 to $63.09 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.005 lower at $2.476 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Centrus Energy (LEU) was almost 2% higher after posting Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.46, compared with a $0.49 loss per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for EPS of $0.08, if comparable.

Peabody Energy (BTU) said Glenn Kellow, president, and chief executive officer, has agreed to step down from his roles and leave the company by Aug. 31, 2021, as part of a succession planning program. Peabody Energy was gaining 1% in value recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LEU BTU XLE USO UNG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular