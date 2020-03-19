Energy Sector Update for 03/19/2020: TAC,TA.TO,BAM,BAM-UN.TO,RDS.A,RDS.B,EVA

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +2.3%

CVX +1%

COP +5.3%

SLB +13%

OXY +0.6%

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon following a big rebound in domestic oil prices. At last look, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.8%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $3.88 to $24.25 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $1.70 to $26.58 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $1.60 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 9.3% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 4.4% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) TransAlta (TAC) rose 1.4% on Thursday after Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) said it bought nearly 1.2 million TranAlta shares this week and described the Canadian coal and natural gas company as an "attractive investment opportunity." Following the $6.7 million open-market transactions on the Toronto Stock Exchange, Brookfield now owns almost 28.1 million TransAlta shares, or about 10.1% of its outstanding stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A,RDS.B) climbed 12% after the European Commission earlier Thursday cleared the company's new joint venture in the Netherlands with AMG Recycling to re-purpose used fresh residue catalyst outside North America. The company also said it was temporarily halting construction at its petrochemical facility near Pittsburgh in response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

(-) Enviva Partners (EVA) rose 4.6% on Thursday afer the wood-pellets company said it has finalized terms on a contract valued at $600 million over its 18-year term to annually supply a major Japanese trading house with 150,000 metric tons of the coal substitute beginning in 2023. Envira also said it is expecting to have the opportunity to acquire the off-take contract along with the associated wood pellet production capacity through a drop-down transaction with Sumitomo Forestry.

