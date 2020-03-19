Energy Sector Update for 03/19/2020: HPR,TAC,TA.TO,BAM,BAM-UN.TO,RDS.A,RDS.B,EVA

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks continued their Thursday surge this afternoon following a more than 25% rebound in domestic oil prices. At last look, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index was climbing 7.2% in late trade although the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up just 3.2%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $25.22 higher at $25.22 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced $3.99 to $28.87 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $1.60 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) HighPoint Resources (HPR) jumped out to a more than 16% gain after the oil and natural gas producer Thursday said it was shelving all new drilling and completion activities following the recent plunge in crude oil prices. Highpoint has completed all of its existing wells and said that the moratorium on new drilling will not affect production volumes for the first half of 2020.

In other sector news:

(+) Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A,RDS.B) climbed more than 10% after the European Commission earlier Thursday cleared the company's new joint venture in the Netherlands with AMG Recycling to re-purpose used fresh residue catalyst outside North America. The company also said it was temporarily halting construction at its petrochemical facility near Pittsburgh in response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

(-) Enviva Partners (EVA) rose 2.4% on Thursday after the wood-pellets company said it has finalized terms on a $600 million contract to annually supply a major Japanese trading house with 150,000 metric tons of the coal substitute beginning through 2041. Envira also said it is expecting to have the opportunity to acquire the off-take contract along with the associated wood pellet production capacity through a drop-down transaction with Sumitomo Forestry.

(+) TransAlta (TAC) rose 1.3% on Thursday after Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) said it bought nearly 1.2 million TranAlta shares this week and described the Canadian coal and natural gas company as an "attractive investment opportunity." Following the $6.7 million open-market transactions on the Toronto Stock Exchange, Brookfield now owns almost 28.1 million TransAlta shares or about 10.1% of its outstanding stock.

