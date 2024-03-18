Energy Sector Update for 03/18/2024: TTE, DUK, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 2.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 0.5% at $81.44 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent gained 0.5% to $85.76 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 5.4% higher at $1.75 per 1 million BTU.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was up 0.4% after saying it has reached over 1.5 gigawatts in renewable power purchase agreements with more than 600 customers globally.

Duke Energy (DUK) said Friday that it has promoted Harry Sideris to president, effective April 1. Duke Energy was up 0.2% pre-bell.

