Energy Sector Update for 03/18/2024: TELL, TALO, TTE, CEG

Energy stocks climbed Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rose 0.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index advanced 0.5%.

Iraq will lower its crude exports in the coming months to compensate for production that exceeds its OPEC+ quota since January, media outlets reported Monday.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.7% to $82.39 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced 1.5% to $86.58 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures gained 2.5% to $1.70 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Tellurian (TELL) shares plunged 28% after the company disclosed leadership changes and said it's exploring strategic options, including a potential sale.

Talos Energy (TALO) said Monday will sell its Talos Low Carbon Solutions subsidiary to TotalEnergies (TTE) unit TotalEnergies E&P USA for $148 million, including the purchase price of $125 million plus customary reimbursements, adjustments and retention of cash. Talos shares rose 1.2%, and TotalEnergies fell 0.6%.

Constellation Energy (CEG) shares added 2.3% after the company issued a $900 million corporate green bond in the US to fund nuclear energy projects.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.