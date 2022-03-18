Energy Sector Update for 03/18/2022: REPX, OXY, AM, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging lower pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping by 0.50%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up by 0.50% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.17%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $0.70 at $103.77 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.12 to $106.76 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.06 lower at $4.93 per 1 million BTU.

Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) was rallying past 1% after it reported the distribution of 400,000 shares of common stock by Yorktown Energy Partners V L.P. to Yorktown V's limited and general partners after the close of the stock market on Wednesday.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) said Berkshire Hathaway raised its stake in the company by roughly 18.1 million shares. Occidental Petroleum was slightly higher recently.

Antero Midstream (AM) filed a shelf registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the sale of various securities from time to time. Antero Midstream was marginally declining recently.

