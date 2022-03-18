Energy Sector Update for 03/18/2022: DLNG,REPX,NE,EC

Energy stocks turned narrowly lower again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was edging 0.1% lower. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.3% gain but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $1.72 higher at $104.70 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was advancing $0.96 to $107.60 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.13 to $4.86 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) was ending 1.3% lower, paring a more than 3% mid-morning slide, after the liquified natural gas carrier company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.23 per common unit, up from $0.22 per unit during the year-ago period and topping the two-analyst mean by $0.02 per unit. Revenue increased 3.8% year-over-year to $35.7 million, exceeding the $33.7 million mean estimate.

Ecopetrol (EC) slid 1.6% after refuting false assertions published online earlier this week claiming the state-owned energy company was giving Columbian citizens the chance to share in its profits and receive a nearly 20-fold return on a 960,000 Columbian peso ($251) investment in just one week by buying into so-called "Bitcoin Ecopetrol" securities. The website promoting the fraudulent scheme recently was shut down, the company said.

To the upside, Noble (NE) was adding 1.8% after Friday announcing a new leadership team for the offshore drilling contractor following its upcoming merger with Danish rival Maersk Drilling dominated by Noble executives continuing in their existing roles, including CEO Robert Eifler. Noble CFO Richard Barker and Joey Kawaja, the vice president for operations at Noble, also will keep their current jobs.

Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) rose 7.4% after on the oil and natural gas producer said Yorktown Energy Partners V late Wednesday distributed 400,000 Riley shares to its limited and general partners after the close of the stock market on Wednesday and reducing the asset manager's direct stake in the firm to 215,784 shares, or about 1.1% of its shares.

