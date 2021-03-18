Energy Sector Update for 03/18/2021: VEI,HES,ERII,SLB

Energy stocks continued their steep fall this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sinking 4.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 4.8% amid a more than 8% plunge in crude oil prices Thursday on demand concerns.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell $5.65 to $58.99 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $5.75 to $62.23 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 5 cents to $2.48 per 1 million BTU after the Energy Information Administration reported a smaller-than-expected 11 billion-cubic-foot draw in commercial inventories last week.

In company news, Vine Energy (VEI) was finishing near its first-day low, sliding 3.8%, after the natural gas explorer overnight priced its $280.8 million initial public offering of 21.5 million shares at $14 apiece, well under its projected $16 to $19 IPO price.

Energy Recovery (ERII) was declining 1.1%, reversing a prior gain that followed it securing an $11.7 million contract to use its flagship PX Pressure Exchanger energy recovery devices at several seawater reverse osmosis desalination facilities in the United Arab Emirates.

Schlumberger (SLB) turned 3.9% lower this afternoon, giving back a nearly 2% gain earlier Thursday, after saying its NeoLith Energy venture has begun work on a lithium extraction pilot plant in Clayton Valley, Nev.

Hess (HES) declined 5.2% on Thursday after the oil and natural gas producer said it was selling its Hess Denmark ApS subsidiary, which owns a 61.5% interest in the South Arne field in the Danish North Sea, to Ineos E&P for $150 million.

