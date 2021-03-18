Energy
VEI

Energy Sector Update for 03/18/2021: VEI,HES,ERII,SLB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks continued their steep fall this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sinking 4.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 4.8% amid a more than 8% plunge in crude oil prices Thursday on demand concerns.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell $5.65 to $58.99 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $5.75 to $62.23 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 5 cents to $2.48 per 1 million BTU after the Energy Information Administration reported a smaller-than-expected 11 billion-cubic-foot draw in commercial inventories last week.

In company news, Vine Energy (VEI) was finishing near its first-day low, sliding 3.8%, after the natural gas explorer overnight priced its $280.8 million initial public offering of 21.5 million shares at $14 apiece, well under its projected $16 to $19 IPO price.

Energy Recovery (ERII) was declining 1.1%, reversing a prior gain that followed it securing an $11.7 million contract to use its flagship PX Pressure Exchanger energy recovery devices at several seawater reverse osmosis desalination facilities in the United Arab Emirates.

Schlumberger (SLB) turned 3.9% lower this afternoon, giving back a nearly 2% gain earlier Thursday, after saying its NeoLith Energy venture has begun work on a lithium extraction pilot plant in Clayton Valley, Nev.

Hess (HES) declined 5.2% on Thursday after the oil and natural gas producer said it was selling its Hess Denmark ApS subsidiary, which owns a 61.5% interest in the South Arne field in the Danish North Sea, to Ineos E&P for $150 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VEI HES ERII SLB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular