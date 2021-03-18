Energy Sector Update for 03/18/2021: PPL, FTI, TOT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading lower before markets open on Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) lost 1%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) declined 1.9% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) also retreated around 3%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $0.73 to $63.87 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude decreased $0.76 per barrel to $67.24 and the natural gas futures were 4 cents lower to $2.49 per 1 million BTU.

PPL (PPL) added more than 3% after announcing that it has struck a deal to sell its UK utility business, Western Power Distribution, to National Grid plc (NGG) for GBP7.8 billion ($10.9 billion).

In other sector news, TechnipFMC (FTI) said late Wednesday it is working with Magnora to jointly pursue floating offshore wind project development opportunities under the name Magnora Offshore Wind. FTI shares slipped more than 2% during the pre-bell trading.

Total (TOT) was also trading 1.3% lower before the markets open. The company's board has proposed to renew the terms of office of Chairman and Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne for another three years.

