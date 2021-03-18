Energy Sector Update for 03/18/2021: HES,ERII,SLB

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 2.1% amid a more than 4% decline in crude oil prices on Thursday.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $3.68 to $60.92 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $3.62 to $64.38 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.50 per 1 million BTU after the Energy Information Administration reported a smaller-than-expected 11 billion-cubic-foot draw in commercial inventories last week.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 5.4% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector Index retreated 2.1% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 0.6%.

In company news, Hess (HES) declined 2.4% on Thursday after the oil and natural gas producer said it was selling its Hess Denmark ApS subsidiary, which owns a 61.5% interest in the South Arne field in the Danish North Sea, to Ineos E&P for $150 million.

Energy Recovery (ERII) was 1% higher after Thursday saying it secured an $11.7 million contract to use its flagship PX Pressure Exchanger energy recovery devices at several seawater reverse osmosis desalination facilities in the United Arab Emirates.

Schlumberger (SLB) turned fractionally lower this afternoon, giving back a nearly 2% gain earlier Thursday, after saying its NeoLith Energy venture has begun work on a lithium extraction pilot plant in Clayton Valley, Nev.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.