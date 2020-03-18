Energy Sector Update for 03/18/2020: PBR, HAL, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -6.87%

CVX: -7.44%

COP: -7.89%

SLB: -8.57%

OXY: -7.23%

Leading energy stocks were trading lower pre-bell Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $2.98 at $23.97 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.56 to $27.17 per barrel and natural gas futures were 10 cents lower at $1.63 per 1 million BTU.

Early movers include:

(-) Petrobras (PBR), which was slipping more than 15% as Reuters, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter, reported that the company is considering making a short-term adjustment to its five-year business plan amid the drop in oil prices and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(-) Halliburton (HAL) said it will furlough about 3,500 employees in Houston for 60 days in a bid to cut costs amid falling oil prices and declining demand due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, according to reports. Halliburton was recently declining by 9%.

(-) Exxon Mobil (XOM) joined other major US companies in turning to debt to stay liquid amid current market conditions but had to pay a huge premium to do so, Reuters reported. The company raised $8.5 billion in new debt after the Federal Reserve announced new measures to boost financial system liquidity, including a commercial paper funding facility. Exxon Mobil was recently down more than 6%.

