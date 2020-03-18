Energy
PBR

Energy Sector Update for 03/18/2020: PBR, HAL, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -6.87%

CVX: -7.44%

COP: -7.89%

SLB: -8.57%

OXY: -7.23%

Leading energy stocks were trading lower pre-bell Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $2.98 at $23.97 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.56 to $27.17 per barrel and natural gas futures were 10 cents lower at $1.63 per 1 million BTU.

Early movers include:

(-) Petrobras (PBR), which was slipping more than 15% as Reuters, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter, reported that the company is considering making a short-term adjustment to its five-year business plan amid the drop in oil prices and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(-) Halliburton (HAL) said it will furlough about 3,500 employees in Houston for 60 days in a bid to cut costs amid falling oil prices and declining demand due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, according to reports. Halliburton was recently declining by 9%.

(-) Exxon Mobil (XOM) joined other major US companies in turning to debt to stay liquid amid current market conditions but had to pay a huge premium to do so, Reuters reported. The company raised $8.5 billion in new debt after the Federal Reserve announced new measures to boost financial system liquidity, including a commercial paper funding facility. Exxon Mobil was recently down more than 6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PBR HAL XOM CVX COP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular