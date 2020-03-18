Energy Sector Update for 03/18/2020: NAT,GEVO,HAL,IMO,IMO.TO

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -11.95%

CVX -20.23%

COP -14.34%

SLB -10.43%

OXY -8.60%

Energy stocks collapsed on Wednesday following another plunge in global oil prices. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling over 14.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 15.5%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $6.58 to $20.37 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $2.72 to $26.01 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 13 cents to $1.60 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Nordic American Tankers (NAT) was down 3.3% in late trade. The oil-tanker company Wednesday announced plans to buy back up to 4.5 million of its common shares over the next two years, starting Thursday. The company also said in a letter to shareholders, the current tanker market was "extraordinarily strong," with rates ranging between $65,000 to more than $100,000 per day.

In other sector news:

(-) Gevo (GEVO) was nearly 18% lower this afternoon, reversing an 8.8% rise earlier Wednesday after the bio-fuels producer late Tuesday reported non-GAAP net income of $0.50 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, narrowing its $0.87 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter in 2018 and topping the single-analyst call looking for a $0.03 per share non-GAAP net loss. Revenue grew to $6.89 million from $6.63 million during the year-ago period, also beating the $6.70 million Street view.

(-) Halliburton (HAL) tumbled nearly 28% following reports the construction and oilfield-services company will furlough around 3,500 of its employees in Houston for 60 days in a bid to cut costs amid the recent drop in crude oil price and falling demand due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. A company spokeswoman told ABC News affected employees will alternate one-week shifts beginning March 23 and be paid only for their days worked.

(-) Imperial Oil (IMO) fell nearly 16% after a TPH downgrade of the Canadian energy producer to sell amid the slide in WTI crude oil prices, eroding its traditionally strong downstream business.

