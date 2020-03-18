Energy Sector Update for 03/18/2020: GEVO,HAL,IMO,IMO.TO

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -9.9%

CVX -12%

COP -12%

SLB -6.1%

OXY -17%

Energy stocks retreated again on Wednesday following another plunge in global oil prices. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling over 11% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down more than 12%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $4.41 to $22.54 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $3.01 to $25.72 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 13 cents lower at $1.60 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 16.7% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 07.2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also off nearly 10%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Gevo (GEVO) was more than 13% lower this afternoon, reversing an 8.8% rise earlier Wednesday after the bio-fuels producer late Tuesday reported non-GAAP net income of $0.50 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, narrowing its $0.87 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter in 2018 and topping the single-analyst call looking for a $0.03 per share non-GAAP net loss. Revenue grew to $6.89 million from $6.63 million during the year-ago period, also beating the $6.70 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(-) Halliburton (HAL) tumbled more than 15% following reports the construction and oilfield-services company will furlough around 3,500 of its employees in Houston for 60 days in a bid to cut costs amid the recent drop in crude oil price and falling demand due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. A company spokeswoman told ABC News affected employees will alternate one-week shifts begining March 23 and be paid only for their days worked.

(-) Imperial Oil (IMO) fell nearly 16% after a TPH downgrade of the Canadian energy producer to sell amid the slide in WTI crude oil prices under $23 a barrell, eroding its traditionally strong downstream business.

