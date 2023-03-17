Energy Sector Update for 03/17/2023: MNTK, RRC, BLDP

Energy stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.4% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was declining 2.6% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking 2.2% to $66.84 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding 2.3% to $72.98 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 5.5% lower at $2.38 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Montauk Renewables (MNTK) slid nearly 14% after the biogas and renewable electricity producer reported an increase in Q4 revenue to $49.65 million from $45.26 million during the final three months of 2021 but still lagging the two-analyst mean expecting $57.3 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Range Resources (RRC) declined 7.8% after the oil and natural gas producer said CEO Jeff Ventura will retire on June 2 and will be succeeded by Dennis Degner, who currently is chief operating officer at Range Resources.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) fell 1.9% after the fuel cells company reported a decline in Q4 revenue, falling to $20.5 million from $36.7 million during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $25.6 million. The company also said it would not be providing 2023 guidance.

