Energy Sector Update for 03/17/2023: E, BOOM, RRC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently slipping past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.70% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 4% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.04% at $67.64 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.51% to $73.57 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3.94% lower at $2.42 per 1 million BTU.

Eni (E) said it has discovered around 200 million barrels of oil on the Yatzil exploration prospect in Block 7 in the Sureste Basin, offshore Mexico. Eni was down more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

DMC Global (BOOM) was 0.9% lower after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $200 million of its securities from time to time.

Range Resources (RRC) said its chief executive officer, Jeff Ventura, plans to retire on June 2 after nearly two decades with the company. Range Resources was recently declining by more than 2% recently.

