Energy Sector Update for 03/17/2022: REI, HLX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing past 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 6% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $6.48 at $101.52 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $6.86 to $104.82 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.12 higher at $4.87 per 1 million BTU.

Ring Energy (REI) was gaining over 8% in value after it reported Q4 adjusted net income of $0.10 per share, up from $0.07 per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.07 per share.

Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) was up more than 3% after saying Trident Energy has exercised its option to extend their field decommissioning contract in the Pampo and Enchova Clusters in the Campos basin offshore Brazil.

