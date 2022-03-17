Energy Sector Update for 03/17/2022: EZFL,ADN,TGA,TGL.TO

Energy stocks were sharply higher amid a more than 7% rebound in crude oil prices on Thursday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.8% this afternoon and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 3.0%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.3% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $7.07 to $102.11 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was gaining $8.12 to $106.14 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.18 higher at $4.93 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, EzFill Holdings (EZFL) jumped out to a 9.2% gain after the fueling services company Thursday announced a new fleet agreement with Cool Air USA and will provide the air conditioning repair and installation firm with regular mobile fuel deliveries throughout the greater Miami-Dade region and adjacent Broward and Palm Beach counties.

TransGlobe Energy (TGA) rose 7.8% on Thursday after the oil and natural gas producer with operations in Egypt and Canada returned to a Q4 profit as commodity prices increased late in the year, boosting revenue. It earned $0.09 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, reversing a $0.04 per share loss during the year-ago period, while net revenue grew 74% year-over-year to $58 million.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) slid 6.4% after the electric components supplier disclosed plans for a public offering of 2 million common shares. Net proceeds will fund general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions, although the company said it does not have any specific deals in place at this time.

