Energy Sector Update for 03/17/2022: ADN,EZFL,ADN,TGA,TGL.TO

Energy stocks rallied Thursday amid a more than 8% rebound in crude oil prices, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 3.2% this afternoon and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 3.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.7% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $7.94 higher to $102.98 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was gaining $9.48 at $107.50 per barrel as investor continued to weigh the longer-term impact of Russian sanctions on global supplies. Henry Hub natural gas futures climbed $0.24 to $4.99 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Advent Technologies Holdings (ADN) added 3% after announcing a preliminary strategic agreement with Daiden Equipment Sdn Bhd to introduce its methanol-powered SereneU fuel cells in Malaysia. Advent already has started shipments to the industrial equipment company for testing and evaluation and will also work with Daiden to accelerate its transition to green energy and clean power generation.

EzFill Holdings (EZFL) jumped out to a nearly 14% gain after the fueling services company Thursday announced a new fleet agreement with Cool Air USA and will provide the air conditioning repair and installation firm with regular mobile fuel deliveries throughout the greater Miami-Dade region and adjacent Broward and Palm Beach counties.

TransGlobe Energy (TGA) rose 5.7% on Thursday after the oil and natural gas producer with operations in Egypt and Canada returned to a Q4 profit as commodity prices increased late in the year, boosting revenue. It earned $0.09 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, reversing a $0.04 per share loss during the year-ago period, while net revenue grew 74% year-over-year to $58 million.

To the downside, SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) slid 6% after the electric components supplier disclosed plans for a public offering of 2 million common shares. Net proceeds will fund general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions, although the company said it does not have any specific deals in place at this time.

