Energy Sector Update for 03/17/2021: REI, OIS, PFIE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were lower in premarket Wednesday trading as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by 0.78%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.52% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was slipping by more than 1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.88 at $63.92 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.96 to $67.43 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.53 per 1 million BTU.

Ring Energy (REI) was down 1% after it reported late Tuesday non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.07 per diluted share, down from $0.15 per share during the year-ago period, while revenue fell 40% year-over-year to $31.4 million.

Oil States International (OIS) was down more than 10% after it priced an offering of $135 million principal amount of 4.75% convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private placement to eligible purchasers.

Profire Energy (PFIE) was little changed after saying it has struck a strategic distribution deal with Spartan Controls to increase its footprint in Western Canada.

