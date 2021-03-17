Energy Sector Update for 03/17/2021: PLUG,GTLS,OIS,REI

Energy stocks turned higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 20 cents lower at $64.60 per barrel, paring most of its earlier retreat after the Energy Information Administration reported a smaller-than-expected 2.4 million-barrel increase in commercial supplies last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was falling 28 cents to $68.11 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 3 cents to $2.53 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Plug Power (PLUG) dropped 9% after the fuel-cell manufacturer disclosed plans to restate its FY18, FY19 and FY20 annual reports and all of its quarterly reports for 2019 and 2020 due to errors how it accounted for several noncash items.

Ring Energy (REI) fell 1.3%, giving back an early 3% advance after the the oil and natural gas producer reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.07 per share, down from $0.15 per share during the year-ago quarter while revenue fell 40% year-over-year to $31.4 million.

Oil States (OIS) tumbled 5% after the oilfield services company priced a $135 million private placement of 4.75% convertible senior notes due 2026 and carrying an initial conversion price of $10.49 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.