Energy Sector Update for 03/17/2021: OIS, REI, NRG

Energy stocks have turned narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 47 cents to $64.26 per barrel, paring some of its earlier retreat after the Energy Information Administration reported a smaller-than-expected 2.4 million-barrel increase in commercial supplies last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was falling 69 cents to $67.70 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $2.50 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 0.7% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 2.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was sinking 0.6%.

In company news, Oil States (OIS) tumbled 16% after the oilfield services company priced a $135 million private placement of 4.75% convertible senior notes due 2026, carrying an initial conversion price of $10.49 per share.

NRG Energy (NRG) fell 16.5% after it withdrew full-year guidance and projected a $750 million hit from Winter Storm Uri. It previously guided toward a loss of "plus or minus $100 million to guidance ranges."

Ring Energy (REI) fell 4%, giving back an early 3% advance that followed the the oil and natural gas producer reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.07 per share on $31.4 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.03 per share adjusted profit on $29.1 million in revenue.

