Energy Sector Update for 03/17/2020: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, PCG, PXD, TERP

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.67%

CVX: +0.44%

COP: +0.88%

SLB: +1.73%

OXY: +1.50%

The biggest stocks in the energy sector were trading higher before markets open on Tuesday.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added 14 cents to $28.84 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 29 cents to $29.76 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $1.79 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was down 0.91%, while the United States Natural Gas (UNG) was unchanged.

Energy stocks moving on news include:

(+) PG&E (PCG), which was up more than 6% after US Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali said he plans to approve the company's bankruptcy turnaround plan for $11 billion in debt commitments and $9 billion in new equity, Bloomberg reported.

(+) TerraForm Power (TERP), which gained more than 6% after reporting Q4 net loss of $0.36 per share, wider than both the $0.07 loss per share reported a year earlier, and the Capital IQ estimate of $0.10 loss per share.

(=) Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), which was flat after announcing a lower 2020 capital spending plan of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion, as well as other cost-cutting measures amid falling oil prices and the current global macroeconomic uncertainty.

