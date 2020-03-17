Energy Sector Update for 03/17/2020: UNT,AXAS,HESM,REGI

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +3.51%

CVX +1.81%

COP +1.46%

SLB -5.90%

OXY -5.99%

Energy stocks turned mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index hanging on to a 0.2% gain while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.2%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.75 lower at $26.95 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $1.00 to $29.05 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 9 cents to $1.73 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Unit (UNT) dropped nearly 12% on Tuesday after the oilfield-services company reported lower-than-expected Q4 results and warned it may not be able to meet its financial obligations amid ongoing talks with its creditors to restructure its debt. The company said it so far has been unsuccessful raising new capital to refinance $650 million of its notes coming due in May 2021, adding it also may not be able to complete an exchange offer now underway for those notes.

In other sector news:

(-) Renewable Energy Group (REGI) slid 9.1% after the biofuels producer filed a mixed shelf registration statement for the sale of various securities, including common or preferred stock, warrants, depositary shares, purchase contracts and debt securities.

(-) Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) declined over 15% after late Monday announcing a series of moves intended to lower its administrative expenses by 40% compared with current levels in response to current market conditions and the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition to selected layoffs, salary cuts and a reduction in the size of the company's board, Abraxas will not drill or complete any new wells and will limit its capital spending to minor projects. The company also is suspending its financial outlook.

(-) Hess Midstream (HESM) declined almost 15%, giving back an earlier gain that followed the pipeline company Tuesday saying it was raising its Q1 earnings outlook, now projecting net income in a range of $115 million to $120 million following better-than-expected volume performance since the start of the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.