Energy Sector Update for 03/17/2020: AXAS,HESM,REGI

Energy stocks were mostly higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.6%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 6 cents to $28.64 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 34 cents to $29.73 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $1.79 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 1.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 0.4% lower. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% gain.

(-) Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) declined 6.9% after late Monday announcing a series of moves intended to lower its adminstrative expenses by 40% compared with current levels in response to current market conditions and the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition to selected layoffs, salary cuts and a reduction in the size of the company's board, Abraxas will not drill or complete any new wells and will limit its capital spending to minor projects. The company also is suspending its financial outlook.

(-) Hess Midstream (HESM) declined more than 7%, giving back an earlier gain that followed the pipeline company Tuesday said it was raising its Q1 earnings outlook, now projecting net income in a range of $115 million to $120 million following better-than-expected volume performance since the start of the year.

(-) Renewable Energy Group (REGI) slid 8.4% after the biofuels producer filed a mixed shelf registration statement for the sale of various securities, including common or preferred stock, warrants, depositary shares, purchase contracts and debt securities.

