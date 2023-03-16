Energy Sector Update for 03/16/2023: TRMD,PCT,CVI

Energy stocks turned moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.3% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was adding 1.1% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was posting a 0.3% advance.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.8% to $68.82 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing 1.7% to $74.94 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.9% higher at 2.53 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TORM (TRMD) shares rose 7% after the petroleum tanker company reported a 2022 profit of $6.80 per share, reversing a $0.54 per share loss during the previous year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting 2022 net income of $6.53 per share. Revenue grew to $1.44 billion during the 12 months ended Dec. 31, more than doubling its $620 million in 2021 revenue.

PureCycle Technologies (PCT) stock added almost 45% after securing a new, $150 million revolving line of credit and the polypropylene-recycling company also saying selected bondholders have agreed to a limited waiver to the original indenture agreement that adjusts certain operational milestones at its flagship purification facility in Ironton, Ohio. The waiver comes after the company failed to complete all construction activities by the Dec. 1 deadline.

CVR Energy (CVI) shares climbed 5.1% after the refinery and fertilizer company was selected to join the S&P SmallCap 600 index on March 21, replacing Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW).

