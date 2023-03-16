Energy Sector Update for 03/16/2023: OXY, BRK.B, BRK.A, TRMD, PCT, CVI

Energy stocks finished higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.6% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 1.0%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was adding 1.1% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was posting a 0.7% advance.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 0.8% higher at $68.17 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing 1.2% to $74.54 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 3.8% to 2.53 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) climbed 3.9% after a regulatory filing showed Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A) this week bought nearly 8 million shares of the energy major's share, raising its stake in the oil company to 23.1%.

TORM (TRMD) rose 8.6% after the petroleum tanker company reported a 2022 profit of $6.80 per share, reversing a $0.54 per share loss during the previous year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting 2022 net income of $6.53 per share. Revenue grew to $1.44 billion during the 12 months ended Dec. 31, more than doubling its $620 million in 2021.

PureCycle Technologies (PCT) gained almost 40% after the polypropylene-recycling firm secured a new, $150 million revolving line of credit and said selected bondholders revised parts of the loan agreement for its purification facility in Ironton, Ohio. The waiver was required after PureCycle did not complete construction on the project by a Dec. 1 deadline.

CVR Energy (CVI) shares climbed 4.8% after the refinery and fertilizer company was selected to join the S&P SmallCap 600 index on March 21, replacing Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW).

