Energy Sector Update for 03/16/2023: CVI, TTE, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was 1.8% lower recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 1.9% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1.1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.3% at $67.41 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.5% to $73.30 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.4% higher at $2.47 per 1 million BTU.

CVR Energy (CVI) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index on March 21, replacing Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW). CVR Energy was recently advancing by over 5%.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it has entered into an agreement to sell its retail networks of 1,198 service stations in Germany and 392 stations in the Netherlands to Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard. TotalEnergies was declining nearly 3% in recent premarket activity.

Equinor (EQNR) said it acquired an additional 5 million shares in Scatec for a total of 305 million Norwegian kroner ($28.4 million), increasing its holdings in the renewable energy company to 16.2%. Equinor was 3% lower recently.

