Energy Sector Update for 03/16/2022: TTE, COP, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently gaining almost 1% in value. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were more than 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.36 at $97.75 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.84 to $100.75 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.14 higher at $4.71 per 1 million BTU.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was up nearly 1% after saying Thailand's PTTEP International has expressed its willingness to take over its Myanmar projects after the French firm stepped aside because of current conditions in the country.

ConocoPhillips' (COP) Alaska-operated oilfield on the North Slope that has been experiencing a natural gas leak since earlier this month has now cut into oil production at the site, Reuters reported, citing state data. ConocoPhillips was slightly higher recently.

Equinor (EQNR) was up more than 1% after saying it has received an approval from Norway's Ministry of Petroleum and Energy to increase exports from the Oseberg, Heidrun and Troll fields to Europe.

