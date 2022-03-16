Energy Sector Update for 03/16/2022: TALO,CLB,BTU,DINO,HFC,HEP,NFE

Energy stocks turned solidly lower after crude oil resumed its price declines this afternoon after a brief midday pause. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling 0.5% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 1.7% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.40 lower at $95.04 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday said US commercial inventories grew by 4.3 million barrels during the seven days ended March 11 compared with market expectations for a 1.8 million-barrel decline last week. Global benchmark Brent crude was sliding $1.59 to $98.32 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures added $0.18 to $4.75 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Talos Energy (TALO) slid 2% on Wednesday after the oil and natural gas producer announced a new strategic collaboration with Dutch reservoir services company Core Laboratories NV (CLB) on carbon capture and sequestration projects, including subsurface analysis, reservoir samplings and geological assessment. Separately, Talos said it signed a definitive lease with the Texas General Land Office for a prospective carbon capture and sequestration location offshore in the Gulf of Mexico near Port Arthur, Texas. Core Laboratories shares were 0.1% higher this afternoon.

Peabody Energy (BTU) fell 4.5% after it said investors tendered nearly $117.9 million of the coal miner's 8.500% senior secured notes maturing in 2024 as well as $30 million of its priority lien obligations by Tuesday's deadline and will receive 94.94% of their principal value in exchange plus any accrued but unpaid interest through March 30. Following the redemption, Peabody will have around $62.7 million of the 2024 notes still outstanding.

HF Sinclair (DINO) was 0.6% lower, giving back a modest midday advance, after JPMorgan began coverage of the new parent holding company of HollyFrontier (HFC), Holly Energy Partners (HEP), Sinclair Oil and Sinclair Transporation with a neutral stock rating and a $36 price target. Goldman Sachs Wednesday also started its coverage with a sell rating and a $32 price target.

Among gainers, New Fortress Energy (NFE) rose 5.2% after the utility company Wednesday executed two 20-year supply agreements for liquified natural gas from Venture Global LNG. Under terms of the new contracts, Venture Global will provide 1 million tons of LNG on a free-on-board basis each year from each of its two production facilities in Louisiana.

