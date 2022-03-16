Energy Sector Update for 03/16/2022: BTU,DINO,HFC,HEP,NFE

Energy stocks were little changed as crude oil prices begin to stabilize following several days of steep declines. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was rising less than 0.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 0.5% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was ahead $0.07 to $96.51 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was sliding $0.76 to $99.15 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.12 higher at $4.69 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Peabody Energy (BTU) fell 5.6% after it said investors tendered nearly $117.9 million of the coal miner's 8.500% senior secured notes maturing in 2024 as well as $30 million of its priority lien obligations by Tuesday's deadline and will receive 94.94% of their principal value in exchange plus any accrued but unpaid interest through March 30. Following the redemption, Peabody will have around $62.7 million of the 2024 notes still outstanding.

HF Sinclair (DINO) was back on positive ground, climbing almost 1%, after JPMorgan began coverage of the new parent holding company of HollyFrontier (HFC), Holly Energy Partners (HEP), Sinclair Oil and Sinclair Transporation with a neutral stock rating and a $36 price target. Goldman Sachs Wednesday also started its coverage with a sell rating and a $32 price target.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) rose 4% after the utility company Wednesday executed two 20-year supply agreements for liquified natural gas from Venture Global LNG. Under terms of the new contracts, Venture Global will provide 1 million tons of LNG on a free-on-board basis each year from each of its two production facilities in Louisiana.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.