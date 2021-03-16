Energy Sector Update for 03/16/2021: NOV,GTLS,NFE,FLR,BKR,XOM

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 1.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 2.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 80 cents to $64.59 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 64 cents to $68.24 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $2.54 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was declining 0.8% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was ahead 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 3.7%.

In company news, National Oilwell Varco (NOV) slid 9.5% after the oilfield services company said it lowered its Q1 revenue guidance to a range of $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion, lagging the Capital IQ consensus of $1.32 billion.

Chart Industries (GTLS) fell 3.5%, giving back a small gain earlier Tuesday that followed the equipment maker saying it received a $47 million order from New Fortress Energy (NFE) for the utility company's offshore liquefied natural gas project. New Fortress overnight said it also issued a limited notice to proceed to Fluor (FLR) and Baker Hughes (BKR) on its "Fast LNG" project.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was down 1.8% in a weak Tuesday market and the energy major urging shareholders in its proxy statement to support the company's entire 12-member director nominee slate in response to a bid by activist investor Engine No. 1 to unseat four of Exxon's current board members at the company's May 26 annual meeting.

