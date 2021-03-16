Energy Sector Update for 03/16/2021: NOV, FTK, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 2% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was recently slipping by 0.11%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.31 at $64.08 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.26 to $67.62 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $2.50 per 1 million BTU.

National Oilwell Varco (NOV) was slightly lower after saying it expects Q1 revenue of $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion, which according to the company is "below prior guidance." Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected revenue of $1.32 billion for the March quarter.

Flotek Industries (FTK) was marginally higher after it reported a Q4 net loss of $0.30 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.68 per share a year earlier. No comparable analyst estimates were available.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.