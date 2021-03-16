Energy Sector Update for 03/16/2021: AMTX,NOV,GTLS,NFE,FLR,BKR,XOM

Energy stocks pared a portion of their earlier losses this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 2.0% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 2.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 59 cents lower at $64.80 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was slipping 47 cents to $68.41 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 8 cents to $2.56 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Aemetis (AMTX) was 4% lower this afternoon, retreating from an early 7% advance that followed the company saying its Universal Biofuels subsidiary in India was selected to supply 800,000 gallons of biodiesel to the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corp to power its fleet of 11,522 public buses. The deal is expected to generate about $36 million per year in revenue for the company.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) slid 2% in a weak Tuesday market and the energy major urging shareholders in its proxy statement to support the company's entire 12-member director nominee slate in response to a bid by activist investor Engine No. 1 to unseat four of Exxon's current board members at the company's May 26 annual meeting.

Chart Industries (GTLS) fell 3.3%, giving back a small gain earlier Tuesday that followed the equipment maker saying it received a $47 million order from New Fortress Energy (NFE) for the utility company's offshore liquefied natural gas project. New Fortress overnight said it also issued a limited notice to proceed to Fluor (FLR) and Baker Hughes (BKR) on its "Fast LNG" project.

National Oilwell Varco (NOV) slid over 10% after the oilfield services company said it lowered its Q1 revenue guidance to a range of $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion, lagging the Capital IQ consensus of $1.32 billion.

