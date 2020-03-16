Energy Sector Update for 03/16/2020: INDO,PUMP,GLNG,FTI

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks extended their steep declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 11.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 12.1% in late trade. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.03 lower at $28.70 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $3.72, or about 11%, to $30.13 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 5 cents to $1.82 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Indonesia Energy (INDO) slid Monday almost 36% to a record low of $1.65 a share after the exploration and production company said it was moving forward with plans to drill and complete six new production wells at the Kruh Block on the island of Sumatra despite the recent drop in global oil prices. Drilling is expected to begin during Q2 concurrently with the start of the company's renewal of its operator contract with the Indonesian government. It also plans to soon begin exploration activities at the Citarum Block near Jakarta.

In other sector news:

(-) Golar LNG (GLNG) slid 5.5% on Monday after the firm said it plans to develop a liquefied natural gas import terminal at the Port of Suape in Brazil. Golar is partnering with a local distribution company and is expecting to begin operations at the new facility during the second half of 2020, subject to regulatory approvals and finalizing commercial agreements.

(-) TechnipFMC (FTI) was 17% lower this afternoon, overcoming an early 30% drop to its lowest level since October 2003 at $5.01, after the energy services Monday said it was temporarily shelving its proposed split into TechnipFMC and Technip Energies due to the ongoing volatility in the equity markets amid the COVID-19 outbreak and the plunge in commodity prices was "not currently conducive" for planned separation.

(-) ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) dropped almost 36% after the oilfield services company Monday named executive board chairman Phillip Gobe as CEO, succeeding Dale Redman, who resigned. ProPetro also reaffirmed its preliminary Q4 financial results and said it will release full results for the three and 12 months ended Dec. 31 on March 31.

