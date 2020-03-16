Energy Sector Update for 03/16/2020: FTI, EOG, EQT, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -9.71%

CVX: -11.88%

COP: -14.60%

SLB: -16.40%

OXY: -20.97%

Leading energy stocks were slumping pre-market Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $2.60 at $29.13 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $3.42 to $30.43 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $1.82 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 12.57% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 4.68% lower.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) TechnipFMC (FTI), which was down more than 23% after saying market conditions brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak are "not currently conducive" to the company's planned separation into TechnipFMC and Technip Energies, though it remains committed to the spin off.

(-) EOG Resources (EOG) was losing more than 15% in value after it released an updated 2020 capital plan of $4.3 billion to $4.7 billion, reflecting about a 31% reduction from the initial budget, in response to plunging and volatile commodity prices.

(-) EQT (EQT) was declining by more than 15% after it announced a further $75 million cut to its 2020 capital expenditure guidance, putting the total reductions at about $200 million since the budget was first released in October 2019. The company now sees 2020 capital expenditures to range from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion.

