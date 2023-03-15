Energy Sector Update for 03/15/2023: TTE, CLMT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were falling in premarket Wednesday activity, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping past 3%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were also down more than 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 2.5% to $69.55 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 2.7% to reach $75.38 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.1% lower at $2.52 per 1 million BTU.

TotalEnergies (TTE) and Paprec said they have signed a long-term agreement to secure the supply of TotalEnergies' future advanced plastic recycling plant in Grandpuits, France. TotalEnergies stock was falling past 6% recently.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) was up more than 1% after it reported a Q4 net loss of $0.86 per diluted unit, narrower than a per-unit loss of $1.08 a year earlier. Sales for the quarter ended Dec. 31 were $999.8 million, up from $865.8 million a year earlier.

