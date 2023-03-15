Energy Sector Update for 03/15/2023: RCON,NINE,CLMT,UGI,DCP

Energy stocks trimmed a portion of their earlier slide this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 6% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 5.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index retreated 6.8%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index rose 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 5.2% to at $67.61 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration said commercial inventories rose in the week ended March 10, surprising analysts expecting a drop.

North Sea Brent crude also was sliding 3.8% to $74.50 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 5.2% to $2.44 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Recon Technology (RCON) plunged 65%, touching the lowest ever, after the Chinese oilfield-services company announced an $8 million direct sale of class A ordinary shares to a small group of investors. It also sold warrants to buy additional shares through a concurrent private placement.

Nine Energy Service (NINE) tumbled 15% after a regulatory filing showed Chief Operating Officer David Crombie sold 107,284 of his shares in the oilfield-services company on March 10 at an average of $6.91 apiece and generating $741,332 in gross proceeds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) dropped 7.1% after the lubricants company reported a surprise Q4 net loss.

UGI Corp (UGI) fell 2.3%. The propane utility company named Sean O'Brien as chief financial officer, succeeding Ted Jastrzebski, who is planning to retire.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.