Energy Sector Update for 03/15/2023: NINE,CLMT,UGI

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 6.3% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 5.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was retreating 7.1%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 1.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking 5.4% to $67.46 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration said commercial inventories grew by 1.6 million barrels during the seven days ended March 10 compared with market expectations for a 1.5-million-barrel decline last week.

North Sea Brent crude also was sliding 5.1% to $73.47 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were 5.8% lower at $2.42 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Nine Energy Service (NINE) tumbled 16% after a regulatory filing showed Chief Operating Officer David Crombie sold 107,284 of his shares in the oilfield-services company on March 10 at an average of $6.91 apiece and generating $741,332 in gross proceeds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) dropped 6.2% after the lubricants company reported a surprise Q4 net loss.

UGI Corp (UGI) fell 2.1%. The propane utility company named Sean O'Brien as chief financial officer, succeeding Ted Jastrzebski, who is planning to retire.

