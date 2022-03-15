Energy Sector Update for 03/15/2022: XPRO, SWX, IEP, AEP

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 3.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was dropping 3.0% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $6.15 to $96.86 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was sliding $5.97 to $100.93 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.18 lower at $4.48 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) was 1% lower after the energy services company Tuesday announced its purchase of UK-based SolaSense, which operates a distributed fiber optic sensor network monitoring oil wells. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) was 1.4% lower in choppy trade, earlier climbing 0.2% to touch a 23-month high, after overnight saying it would evaluate the new buyout offer from Icahn Enterprises (IEP), which Monday increased its bid by 10% to $82.50 per share after Southwest rejected its original $75 per share offer as "inadequate." Icahn Enterprise shares were slipping 0.2% this afternoon.

American Electric Power (AEP) climbed 0.7% after the utility Tuesday issued a request for proposals for facilities generating roughly 500 megawatts of solar power in Indiana or Michigan along with 800 megawatts of wind energy in those two states as well as Illinois or Ohio.

