Energy Sector Update for 03/15/2022: NRP,XPRO,SWX,IEP,AEP

Energy stocks were ending sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 3.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was dropping 3.2% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 1.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $6.57 lower at $96.44 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was sliding $7.90 to $100.93 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.09 to $4.57 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Natural Resource Partners (NRP) was 0.6% higher after the oil and natural gas producer Tuesday reported Q4 net income of $2.42 per diluted unit, improving on a $0.56 per share profit during the final three months of 2020, while revenue more than doubled over year-ago levels, rising 114% to $83.9 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) rebounded this afternoon, also rising 0.6% in late trade after the energy services company Tuesday announced its purchase of UK-based SolaSense, which operates a distributed fiber optic sensor network monitoring oil wells. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

American Electric Power (AEP) climbed 1.2% after the utility Tuesday issued a request for proposals for facilities generating roughly 500 megawatts of solar power in Indiana or Michigan along with 800 megawatts of wind energy in those two states as well as Illinois or Ohio.

To the downside, Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) was 2% lower in choppy trade, earlier climbing 0.2% to touch a 23-month high, after overnight saying it would evaluate the new buyout offer from Icahn Enterprises (IEP), which Monday increased its bid by 10% to $82.50 per share after Southwest rejected its original $75 per share offer as "inadequate." Icahn Enterprise shares were fractionally higher this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.